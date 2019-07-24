Titans' Taylor Lewan facing four-game suspension due to failed drug test, will release polygraph

The Tennessee Titans look like they will have to play the first four games of their season without one of their most important offensive players. In a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, left tackle Taylor Lewan says that he is being suspended four games due to having failed a drug test this offseason.

Thank you to everyone who sees this video and supports me. My family and I are so grateful to the Tennessee Titans organization and fans for your support. I will post the polygraph information next. #NoBadDays pic.twitter.com/lE9iEMmLxw — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 24, 2019

Lewan stated in the video that he tested positive for Ostarine, but that he has never knowingly taken the substance. Lewan claimed in his announcement video that he took a polygraph test to prove that he has never knowingly taken Ostarine, and he passed. He said he'll release the results of said test publicly.

It's important to note that the suspension is not yet official, and will depend on the results of a second test. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Source: Taylor Lewan's 'A" sample tested positive this summer, but the results on his "B' sample have not yet come back from lab. If the B sample matches the A, he would be facing a four-game suspension. But test results still pending. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2019

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas was recently suspended for taking the same substance that showed up in Lewan's test, which, according to Bay Area reporter Casey Pratt, the USADA recent warned could be included by some supplement manufacturers in their ingredients despite not being listed on the label.

Same thing Frankie Montas got in suspended for. @LarryBeilABC7 pointed this out on one of our podcast episodes: USADA warned that some supplement manufactures had put Ostarine in their products and omitted it from their labels. https://t.co/27zF93QigJ https://t.co/Yn1sSsLiW4 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 24, 2019

As Lewan noted in his video, the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy is a strict liability policy, which means that players are responsible for what goes into their system, whether a substance is listed on the label or not. While apologizing to the Titans and their fans for his mistake and the four-game absence that will apparently result from it, Lewan was visibly broken up and emotional, then eventually gathered himself enough to state that he will come back and get his supplements tested by a third party in the future.