Titans' Taylor Lewan facing four-game suspension due to failed drug test, will release polygraph
Lewan tested positive for Ostarine, but plans to release polygraph results that show he didn't knowingly use it
The Tennessee Titans look like they will have to play the first four games of their season without one of their most important offensive players. In a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, left tackle Taylor Lewan says that he is being suspended four games due to having failed a drug test this offseason.
Lewan stated in the video that he tested positive for Ostarine, but that he has never knowingly taken the substance. Lewan claimed in his announcement video that he took a polygraph test to prove that he has never knowingly taken Ostarine, and he passed. He said he'll release the results of said test publicly.
It's important to note that the suspension is not yet official, and will depend on the results of a second test. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas was recently suspended for taking the same substance that showed up in Lewan's test, which, according to Bay Area reporter Casey Pratt, the USADA recent warned could be included by some supplement manufacturers in their ingredients despite not being listed on the label.
As Lewan noted in his video, the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy is a strict liability policy, which means that players are responsible for what goes into their system, whether a substance is listed on the label or not. While apologizing to the Titans and their fans for his mistake and the four-game absence that will apparently result from it, Lewan was visibly broken up and emotional, then eventually gathered himself enough to state that he will come back and get his supplements tested by a third party in the future.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ramsey shows up to camp in armored truck
The Jaguars cornerback is not hiding his feelings about his contractual situation
-
Packers cut Mike Daniels; landing spots
Green Bay made a surprising move when it cut Mike Daniels; here are several landing spots for...
-
Inside Falcons camp: Rebuilt OL and more
Here's everything you need to know about the scene in Flowery Branch as the Falcons get ready...
-
Training camp battles: Seahawks WR
The Seahawks have a "type" at the receiver spot and clearly want to accentuate Russell Wilson's...
-
NFL picks ranked by confidence level
Jason La Canfora feels much more strongly about some of his predictions than others
-
Best camp battles for all 32 teams
Football is back, and we're whipping around the league to look at the best camp battles we're...