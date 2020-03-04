Titans to consider tagging Derrick Henry while letting Ryan Tannehill test the market, per report
Between Henry and Tannehill, it sounds like the Titans are more interested in retaining the former
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off of an AFC Championship appearance in what was their most successful season in over a decade. They were carried to the precipice of the Super Bowl by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, who are unfortunately both set to hit free agency this offseason. While Henry led the league in rushing yards and shined in the postseason, paying running backs big money is not always the best course of action. Tannehill won the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award in 2019, but the Titans have to consider if he's just a one-year wonder or actually the quarterback of the future for Tennessee.
At the NFL combine last week, the big decisions facing Tennessee were a popular subject of conversation, and ESPN's Matthew Berry says he has a good idea of what the Titans will end up doing. According to a "Titans insider" Berry apparently spoke with, he expects the team to franchise tag Henry if they can't agree to a long-term deal, and allow Tannehill to test open market.
The tone of this report is consistent with how Titans general manager Jon Robinson sounded when he spoke with reporters in Indianapolis last week. Robinson said the Titans will do "everything we can to try to keep (Henry) around," while saying "we'll see how that goes" when speaking on Tannehill.
While the Titans would like to keep Henry around for years to come, CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has warned that Tennessee must heed warning signs and avoid paying Henry. Tagging Henry might be a better move than signing him to a lucrative, long-term extension.
"Tag 'em twice if you have to, and then move on. It may be cruel, but the economics of the NFL dictates it. Even with a swelling salary cap, I'd spend my money elsewhere."
Allowing Tannehill to hit the open market does not necessarily mean that he will be moving on from the Titans. With quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater hitting the open market, the supply outweighs the demand. If Tannehill does want to stay in Nashville, it is very possible the two sides will be able to get a deal done. Either way, it should be fascinating to see it all play out in the coming months.
