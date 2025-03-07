Not too long ago, the Tennessee Titans gave edge rusher Harold Landry permission to seek a trade. Now, the Titans are releasing him, according to a report from ESPN. The decision to do so presumably comes after Landry and the Titans were unable to find an agreeable deal on the trade market.

Landry is coming off a season wherein he had nine sacks, down a bit from the 10.5 he notched a year before. He rebounded these last two seasons from a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2022 campaign, but the Titans still decided to cut ties before he reached the end of the five-year, $87.5 million contract extension he signed prior to that 2022 campaign.

The former Pro Bowler was set to count for $24.05 million on the Titans' books in both 2024 and 2025. He had a $17.5 million base salary in each year, though none of it was guaranteed. Still, that was apparently too rich for teams to absorb in a trade.

The Titans will instead take a $13.1 million dead cap hit in the form of his bonus money that accelerates onto the books after his release. It saves them $10.95 million against the cap, bringing their total cap room to over $60 million. Considering that the team was bad enough last season to lose 14 games and land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, it's safe to say that they have plenty of needs to be filled.