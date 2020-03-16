Titans to use franchise tag on Derrick Henry after signing Ryan Tannehill to long-term deal

In all likelihood, Derrick Henry will remain in Tennessee for the 2020 season. The Titans are using the franchise tag on their star running back, per multiple reports.

The news of Henry's tag comes a day after the Titans agreed to terms with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a long-term contract that will pay $118 million over four years, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. The deal includes an average annual salary of $29.5 million and $91 million in total guarantees.

After receiving the tag, Henry will draw a salary of approximately $10.278 million for the 2020 season unless he and the Titans can reach an agreement on a long-term extension by July 15, according to projections from CBSSports.com's former agent Joel Corry.

Henry exploded for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, with much of that production coming after Tannehill was elevated into the lineup in place of deposed starter Marcus Mariota. In Mariota's six starts, Henry ran 113 times for 416 yards (3.68 per carry) and four touchdowns. Henry played in nine of Tannehill's 10 starts, rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 scores on 190 carries (5.92 per carry).

Henry also had one of the great playoff runs in NFL history, gashing the Patriots and Ravens for a combined 377 yards on 64 carries. In so doing, he became the first player in the history of the league to rush for 175 yards or more in two games during the same postseason run, as well as the first player in the history of football to run for 180-plus yards in three consecutive regular season or postseason games.