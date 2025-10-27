The Tennessee Titans are trading away another cornerback, as the team announced Monday they are sending slot corner Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams for a conditional pick swap. The Titans get a fifth-round pick, while the Rams receive a sixth-round pick.

McCreary has recorded 33 tackles, one sack, two passes defended and one interception in eight games played this season. A former second-round pick for Tennessee in 2022 out of Auburn, McCreary was viewed as a potential trade target as he is in the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a long-term extension.

Despite being a consistent player in the slot and arguably the Titans' best cornerback, it's clear the front office's vision for the future did not include McCreary. In 55 NFL games played, he's recorded 253 tackles, 17 passes defensed and three interceptions.

The Rams were in the market for an instant-impact defensive back with Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Darious Williams have received more playing time at cornerback in recent weeks.

This is the second trade the Titans have made in the last two months involving a cornerback; the team previously sent Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick. With L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, the McCreary trade means Tennessee is moving forward without its top three cornerbacks. More pressure will be on Darrell Baker Jr., Jalyn Armour-Davis, Samuel Womack III and rookie Marcus Harris.