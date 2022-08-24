The Tennessee Titans are focused on adding depth in the secondary, as they have traded for Philadelphia Eagles safety Ugo Amadi, the Eagles announced. The two teams will swap late-round picks in 2024. This is actually the second time in the last nine days Amadi has been traded, as he found his way to Philly from the Seattle Seahawks as a part of the J.J. Arcega-Whiteside trade.

Amadi was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He's started in 12 of 47 games played in his three NFL seasons, and has recorded 125 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and one interception. Amadi is actually a Nashville native, and was assigned a three-star ranking from 247Sports as a prospect. He's someone who has experience as a slot cornerback, but can play special teams as well.

This is the second defensive back Tennessee has traded for in the last two weeks, as the Titans sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for safety Tyree Gillespie eight days ago. The Mizzou product played in 11 games as a rookie, seeing time mostly on special teams.

The Titans also claimed defensive back Lonnie Johnson off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month. He's a former second-round pick that many teams have been intrigued by, but seemingly hasn't reached his full potential just yet. Head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson are clearly working to enhance the team's depth chart in the secondary, although it remains to be seen if all three new additions will make the final 53-man roster.