Another notable NFL player has been dealt ahead of the league's trade deadline. All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is being traded to the Chicago Bears, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Simmons, 29, has spent his entire NFL career with the Titans up until this point. The 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons broke into the Titans' starting lineup as a rookie and quickly emerged as one of the league's premier defensive linemen. He's been named to four Pro Bowls since 2021. According to multiple reports, the Bears are sending a 2027 and 2028 first-round pick to the Titans, along with a 2027 fourth-round selection. Alongside Simmons, the Bears will receive a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Simmons is coming off arguably his best season in 2025. He set career highs with 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss while earning his first All-Pro nod.

Simmons' departure is the result of the Titans' ongoing struggles. Despite spending more money than any NFL team during this past offseason, Tennessee is 1-6 this season, entering this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Simmons is the latest high-profile player to be traded before the Nov. 10 deadline. Earlier this month, the Eagles traded starting center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this week, the Colts (who are starting their rebuild) facilitated a reunion between DeForest Buckner and the San Francisco 49ers. They also sent Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.