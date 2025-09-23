The Tennessee Titans are trading away one of their young defensive talents, as they have agreed to send second-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Brownlee started each of the first two games of this season, recording 17 combined tackles and one pass defensed. He was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday due to an ankle injury and was seen in a walking boot.

The fifth-round pick out of Louisville last year was called upon to contribute immediately due to injuries to L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Brownlee answered the bell, starting in 14 of 17 games played as a rookie and recording 75 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception.

In Brownlee, the Jets gain a competitive cornerback to add to a room that already includes Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens and Michael Carter II. He will surely benefit from the guidance of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aaron Glenn, who is now coaching the team he played for from 1994-2001.

As for the Titans, this is a shocking move. Brownlee was viewed as a great selection at No. 146 overall and a potential starter for years to come. Not only is the compensation questionable, but so is the decision to move a starting cornerback, as the Titans are not deep at the position. Jalyn Armour-Davis, who Tennessee claimed off waivers just last month, is poised for more playing time.

The Titans are 0-3 and, dating back to last year, 3-17. If new general manager Mike Borgonzi is already selling assets like Brownlee, don't expect him to be the last player moved.