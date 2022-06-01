The Tennessee Titans have high expectations for No. 18 overall pick Treylon Burks, but his NFL career hasn't gotten off to the hottest start. The three-time All-SEC player was not able to finish his first rookie minicamp practice last month due to what appeared to be conditioning issues, and he's been on and off the practice field at OTAs, according to multiple reports.

Wednesday, the former Arkansas star spoke to reporters about his conditioning and how the transition to the next level has been. While he was asked what specifically was wrong, Burks kept his cards close to the vest.

"You know, it differs every now and then, but I'm just taking it one day at a time and just playing ball," Burks responded when asked about his conditioning level, according to Mickey Ryan of 104.5 The Zone.

When Burks was asked about his inhaler and what it was specifically used for in terms of asthma or allergy issues, Burks said he would keep the answer in house and that reporters could ask head coach Mike Vrabel if they wanted more details. Reporters did in fact ask Vrabel about Burks' inhaler, but he refused comment.

While Burks has had a rough start, it appears he is improving. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday Burks has been getting more comfortable, and that he likes where he is and how he's developing, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

There's a lot of pressure being placed on Burks, as he was drafted to replace A.J. Brown out wide. Last year for the Razorbacks, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, and showed off the kind of versatility that's attractive to NFL teams. However, Albert Breer of SI.com reported Monday that Burks had a weight issue, and actually labored to get through some of his pre-draft workouts. When Vrabel was asked about the report Wednesday, he fired back.

"We're excited to have Treylon," Vrabel said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. "We feel good about each and every guy we drafted. That's why we drafted them. Let Albert know."

If you recall, a rookie wide receiver by the name of Ja'Marr Chase struggled mightily in the early stages of his first NFL season, but rebounded to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades. Titans fans certainly hope Burks can do something similar.