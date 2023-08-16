Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks left a joint practice session against the Vikings on Wednesday in a cart after an apparent injury. The injury appears to be to the knee and/or leg area, according to Cameron Wolfe.

Here is a look at the play that caused the apparent injury:

The extent of the injury and whether he will miss any time is not yet known.

The injury seemed to occur after a deep catch from the second-year player. After he caught the long ball from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Burks went to the ground and looked like he was limping when he came up, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

With the assistance of trainers, who were holding his left knee, the 23-year-old walked off the field.

Burks was laying down with both hands on his knees while trainers assessed the situation. Titans general manager Ran Carthon was speaking to Burks while the trainers evaluated the wide receiver.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Derrick Henry both came over to speak to Burks.

Burks was drafted by the Titans with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 33 receptions, 444 receiving yards and one touchdown in his rookie year.