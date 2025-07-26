Former first-round pick Treylon Burks sustained another significant injury in what has been a largely unhealthy start to his NFL career. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver fractured his collarbone in Saturday's training camp practice, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report, and the expectation is that he will miss the start of the season. He could be on the shelf beyond the opener and will undergo further testing.

This marks the second time in less than two calendar years that Burks suffered a practice injury. He tore his ACL in an October 2023 practice, which kept him sidelined into last season and forced him to miss all but five games. He has yet to play more than 11 games in a season since his arrival in Tennessee as a highly touted prospect in 2022.

Burks' production has slipped on an annual basis since his rookie season. He caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown in that debut campaign but logged just 16 grabs the following year and only four catches last fall. The downward trajectory could continue if the collarbone injury leaves him out of the lineup for an extended period.

It has been one tough break after another for Burks, whose Arkansas career made him a tantalizing talent with obvious NFL upside. He peaked as a junior with 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns as one of the top receivers in the SEC during the 2021 season. He said earlier this year that he was out to validate his self-confidence after a string of unfortunate blows.

"I am not going out to prove nobody wrong, I am going out to prove myself right," Burks told the Titans' website. "I tore my ACL (last October) and I am running. I am running routes, doing everything within those seven months, and it's like, 'Wow.' And it's nobody but God who made it happen. That's who I play for and that's who I lean on. I am not worried about whoever is in the room or whoever we've got. We're a team and we're going to go out and play ball."

Other injuries in Burks' three-year career included a four-game absence due to turf toe and two-game absence with a concussion as a rookie. The following year, he missed six games with a knee injury and a second concussion.

"Every day that I am here at this facility, and every day that I am working, I don't take it for granted," Burks said amid his string of bad luck. "It means a lot more to me now. I'm not saying it didn't mean a lot before, but it definitely means more now."

Burks has 53 career receptions for 699 yards and the lone touchdown from his rookie year. He also toted the rock 11 times or 66 rushing yards across his three seasons with the Titans.