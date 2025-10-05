The Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup was not expected to be one of the premier games of Week 5, but the second half of this interconference matchup is absolutely worth going back and watching. The previously winless Titans came back from down 21-3, and won, 22-21, thanks to a few inexcusable Arizona errors.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cardinals running back Emari Demercado dropped the football before waltzing into the end zone on a wide-open touchdown, which empowered the Titans offense to march 80 yards for their first touchdown in two weeks. Then, down nine points, the Titans turned a Cardinals interception -- into a Tennessee touchdown.

Following an Arizona three-and-out, rookie quarterback Cam Ward marched his offense down to the Cardinals' 20-yard line. Then, Ward had a pass attempt deflected, and picked off by Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. However, Taylor-Demerson lost possession of the ball on the ground -- before he was touched -- and it was kicked into the Cardinals end zone, where it was recovered by Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a touchdown.

Check out the insane play, here:

This play cut the deficit to two points -- after Arizona led by as many as 18. With a slim lead and 4:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals then went conservative. Kyler Murray's offense picked up 15 yards on six plays, then punted the ball away to the Titans with two minutes remaining in the game.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, then took his offense 71 yards down the field on 11 plays, and set up a Joey Slye game-winning 29-yard field goal for Tennessee's first win since Nov. 24, 2024.

It was a Cardinals collapse of epic proportions, but credit the Titans for never giving up.