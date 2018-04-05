Titans unveil new uniforms, change helmet for first time in nearly 20 years

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tennessee Titans have unveiled a new uniform, and the biggest change most NFL fans are going to notice is the color of their helmet.

For the first time since moving to Tennessee, the team will be making the move from a white helmet to a darker colored helmet. The new look will feature a navy-colored helmet with a silver facemask. From 1999 to 2017, the team wore a white helmet that featured a blue facemask.

The new uniforms were unveiled at an event in downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the new helmet (the blue helmet shows up at the 20-second mark in the video below).

Let's see those new helmets! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LWfaZ881hL — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 5, 2018

One thing some fans will notice is that the new navy uniform is the same one that was leaked earlier this week. The fact that the jersey leaked was actually kind of surprising because the Titans took every precaution possible to make sure the uniforms didn't get unveiled early. The team was so serious about keeping the new look a secret that any player who saw the uniform before Wednesday had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, according to ESPN.com. The Titans had been working on the redesign since 2014.

So what do the new uniforms look like? Glad you asked.

Let's start with the new navy jersey, which you can see below.

Here's a 360-degree video so you can see the new look from every angle.

To give you an idea of how much the uniform has changed, here's a look at what the navy uniform looked like last year.

Perhaps the best #Titans moment wearing navy over light blue is the now-infamous stiff-arm by QB Marcus Mariota. #RememberTheTitansUni pic.twitter.com/UDJYOC3Hac — Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) March 1, 2018

The Titans also unveiled a new white uniform and a new alternate uniform that's Columbia blue. The crazy thing about the Columbia blue uniform is that there's a sword design on the sleeve.

I never thought I'd be a fan of an NFL team having a giant sword on their shoulders, but I think the Titans might have pulled this off here. #titans #titansuniforms pic.twitter.com/zcsg8oWuE1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 5, 2018

Here's a look at all three uniforms, including the new white jersey.

The makeover unveiled on Wednesday marks the first time since 1999 that the Titans have undergone a major uniform change. The last time the Team revamped came after the 1998 season when they dumped their old "Oilers" nickname and introduced the uniforms that they wore until last season.