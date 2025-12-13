The San Francisco 49ers will look to continue their push for the NFL playoffs when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. San Francisco (9-4) is hot on the tails of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, while Tennessee (2-11) is in contention to earn the first overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 12.5-point favorites, per the latest Titans vs. 49ers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Titans vs. 49ers picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Titans vs. 49ers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. 49ers betting preview

Odds: 49ers -12.5, over/under 44.5

While Tennessee is just 2-11 outright, it has managed to go 6-7 against the spread. The Titans are 8-5 to the Over. San Francisco is 8-5 ATS and 7-6 to the Over. Both teams have covered in four of their last five respective outings.

Titans vs. 49ers SGP

Over 44.5

Christian McCaffrey Over 5.5 receptions

George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Titans vs. 49ers score prediction, picks

San Francisco wins in 83% of the model's simulations, but Tennessee offers more money line betting value at +600. The 49ers cover in 53% of the simulations, while the Over hits in a strong 67% of the simulated outcomes, making it the model's top pick for this game.

Titans vs. 49ers score prediction: 49ers 33, Titans 19

Want more Week 15 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 15 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.