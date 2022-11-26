Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Tennessee

Current Records: Cincinnati 6-4; Tennessee 7-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 816 yards last week.

The Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 last week. Cincinnati's RB Samaje Perine looked sharp as he snatched three receiving TDs.

Special teams collected 13 points for Cincinnati. K Evan McPherson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. RB Derrick Henry was the offensive standout of the game for the Titans, throwing one touchdown in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Henry had some trouble finding his footing against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bengals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee when the two teams previously met in January, sneaking past 19-16. Cincinnati's win shoved the Titans out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Tennessee.