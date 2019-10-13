Titans vs. Broncos odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Broncos will take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home this season, while the Titans are 2-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Tennessee is 2-3 against the spread in 2019, and the Broncos are 2-3. The Titans are 0-5 in their last five games on the road against the Broncos, and the total has gone under in eight of Denver's last nine home games. Denver is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Broncos vs. Titans odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41. Before you make any Titans vs. Broncos picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Broncos vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Broncos recorded their first victory of 2019, going on the road to beat the Chargers 20-13. Running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, marking his first 100-yard rushing performance this season. Quarterback Joe Flacco passed for 182 yards and a touchdown with one interception against the Chargers, and he has 1,258 passing yards with six touchdowns this season.

Tennessee, meanwhile, dropped its third game of 2019, falling to Buffalo 14-7. Quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for only 183 yards in the loss, and running back Derrick Henry rushed 20 times for 78 yards and the Titans' lone score. Mariota has thrown for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns this season, with Henry rumbling for 388 yards and four scores.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 192.2 yards per game through the air, while the Titans' defense is holding their opponents to just 15.2 points per game. On the other sideline, the Broncos' defense is giving up just 328.6 yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

