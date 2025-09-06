A breakout rookie quarterback from last year's NFL Draft faces off with this year's No. 1 overall pick as Bo Nix leads the Denver Broncos against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos got off to a slow start before clicking in the middle of the season en route to a playoff appearance in Sean Payton's second year in Denver. As for Tennessee, the Titans were the worst team in the NFL last year and selected Ward No. 1 overall after a standout season at Miami. The top sportsbooks have plenty of different odds available for this AFC tilt, including no shortage of NFL player props.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We have also highlighted an anytime touchdown prop we think has value to cash on Sunday. So which player props should you be targeting for Titans vs. Broncos as part of your NFL betting plan?

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Titans-Broncos game, including more player props.

Top Titans-Broncos props:

Bo Nix Under 210.5 passing yards

Cam Ward Over 194.5 passing yards

JK Dobbins anytime touchdown (+160)

Bo Nix Over 210.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The SportsLine Projection Model thinks Nix will start off his second year with a bang, going Over his 210.5 passing yards player prop total with a projection of 252.6 passing yards against Tennessee. Nix has gone Over this line in seven of his last eight home games while averaging 250.5 yards per contest.

Cam Ward Over 194.5 passing yards -111

Ward doesn't exactly have a comfortable landing spot in his NFL debut, facing a Broncos defense that allowed the seventh-fewest total yards last year and finished third in points allowed. Ward's passing yards total is set for 194.5, and we're leaning Over here. Yes, the Broncos' defense is stingy, and yes, Denver has reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain at cornerback, but the Broncos actually allowed the 19th-most passing yards in the NFL last year. This means Ward may have opportunities to gain yards if he stays away from Surtain, plus if the Broncos jump out ahead as many expect, Ward may be passing the ball a lot in the second half.

JK Dobbins anytime touchdown +160

Despite having the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, the Titans actually allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL and were middle of the pack in terms of limiting passing touchdowns. The run defense, however, was another story. Tennessee allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 21 rushing touchdowns in 2024, the latter of which was the sixth-worst in the NFL. Denver has a revamped running back room for 2024, and while many are high on rookie RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins is the Broncos' projected starter in the backfield.

Dobbins returned to action with the Chargers last year after missing nearly all of 2023 due to injury. He put up respectable numbers as Los Angeles' lead back, rushing for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns, and two of those scores came in the first two weeks of the season. If we assume Dobbins will indeed get first crack and that Harvey has at least some NFL learning curve to deal with, there's a good chance Dobbins can find the end zone in this one, especially given Tennessee allowed 21 rushing scores last year and Denver is a heavy favorite and could be running the ball a lot in the second half.