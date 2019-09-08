Titans vs. Browns: How to watch, stream Odell Beckham's highly anticipated debut on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's opener between Tennessee and Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns haven't had a winning season since 2007 (10-6) and haven't been to the NFL playoffs since 2002, failing to even win a postseason game since returning to the NFL in 1999. Expectations have been low in Cleveland for the past 20 years, but things are starting to change on the shores of Lake Erie.
The Browns were arguably the most-improved team in the NFL this offseason, highlighted by the additions of Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt to an offense that already had franchise quarterback (and rising star) Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku, and running back Nick Chubb. On defense, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson join defensive end Myles Garrett on a stacked defensive line, while Greedy Williams and Mack Wilson are two rookies that are expected to factor in on an impressive defense.
Here's how to catch the Week 1 showdown against the Titans, which could determine an AFC playoff spot (yes, every game is important):
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Browns are talented on both sides of the ball, but this is all on paper. Cleveland has been pegged as a potential Super Bowl contender, but that's asking a lot for a team that was just 0-16 two seasons ago and has just two winning seasons in the past 20 years. Optimism is high in Cleveland because the 7-8-1 record in 2018 is the Browns' best record since 2007, as the team catapulted into a winner with Mayfield as the starting quarterback, winning five of their last seven games to close out the season.
Cleveland has a tough test in its season opener, hosting the Tennessee Titans in one of the most anticipated games on the Week 1 calendar. Tennessee still doesn't know what it has in Marcus Mariota, but returns 1,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to lead an offense that will be without left tackle Taylor Lewan for four games (suspension). The Titans defense, third in the NFL in points allowed last season, added Cameron Wake to an already impressive unit.
The Titans, despite finishing 9-7 in head coach Mike Vrabel's first season, are the underdogs in this one. In an ever-changing AFC South, Tennessee is the team that had the least turnover and drama over the past month.
Predictions
Check out which team our experts like in this game here.
