Titans vs. Browns: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 AFC matchup
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between two AFC playoff hopefuls
It's only Week 1, but on Sunday, two AFC playoff hopefuls will meet in Cleveland for a game that could have a big impact on how the playoff picture reveals itself over the course of the season. If the Browns are going to break their historic playoff drought, they're going to need to dispatch wild card threats like the Titans. If the Titans are going to make their own playoff push, they'll need to pull off upsets against teams like the Browns.
On Sunday, it's Titans-Browns in a game between two teams that only just barely missed out on last season's postseason.
How to watch, stream
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
For the Browns, it's a bit of a dangerous game. After an offseason of hype fueled by the acquisition of Odell Beckham and the budding presence of Baker Mayfield, the Browns have been deemed a true contender in the AFC North for the first time in forever. There aren't many questions about their talent. Instead, it's all about dealing with expectations. A win over the Titans in Week 1 would go a long way towards answering that question. A loss would set them up for a tricky road game against the Jets before they host the Rams in Week 3. For the Titans, it's a chance to prove they're a legitimate player in the AFC South. Even though the Titans went 9-7 last year, they've flown under the radar this offseason and have been largely dismissed, even in a wide-open division.
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.
Thank you for joining us.
