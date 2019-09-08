Titans vs. Browns: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 in Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleveland debut

It turns out the Browns' biggest problem isn't how they manage expectations. It's pass-blocking and penalties.

In the first half against the Titans on Sunday, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, and the defense all played well, but their productive play was offset by the offensive line's ineffectiveness against the Titans' defensive front and their total inability to play clean football. The Browns were penalized 10 times for 107 yards (including the ejection of left tackle Greg Robinson, who kicked a Titans player in the head) and Mayfield was sacked three times (including a safety).

As a result, the Browns trail the Titans 12-6 at halftime.

How to watch, stream Browns vs. Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.

Previewing Titans vs. Browns

For the Browns, it's a bit of a dangerous game. After an offseason of hype fueled by the acquisition of Beckham and the budding presence of Mayfield, the Browns have been deemed a true contender in the AFC North for the first time in forever. There aren't many questions about their talent. Instead, it's all about dealing with expectations. A win over the Titans in Week 1 would go a long way towards answering that question. A loss would set them up for a tricky road game against the Jets before they host the Rams in Week 3. For the Titans, it's a chance to prove they're a legitimate player in the AFC South. Even though the Titans went 9-7 last year, they've flown under the radar this offseason and have been largely dismissed, even in a wide-open division.