Titans vs. Browns: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 in Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleveland debut
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis of a Week 1 contest between two AFC playoff hopefuls
It turns out the Browns' biggest problem isn't how they manage expectations. It's pass-blocking and penalties.
In the first half against the Titans on Sunday, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, and the defense all played well, but their productive play was offset by the offensive line's ineffectiveness against the Titans' defensive front and their total inability to play clean football. The Browns were penalized 10 times for 107 yards (including the ejection of left tackle Greg Robinson, who kicked a Titans player in the head) and Mayfield was sacked three times (including a safety).
As a result, the Browns trail the Titans 12-6 at halftime.
How to watch, stream Browns vs. Titans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Below, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds. Click here to reload the page if you encounter live blog issues.
Previewing Titans vs. Browns
For the Browns, it's a bit of a dangerous game. After an offseason of hype fueled by the acquisition of Beckham and the budding presence of Mayfield, the Browns have been deemed a true contender in the AFC North for the first time in forever. There aren't many questions about their talent. Instead, it's all about dealing with expectations. A win over the Titans in Week 1 would go a long way towards answering that question. A loss would set them up for a tricky road game against the Jets before they host the Rams in Week 3. For the Titans, it's a chance to prove they're a legitimate player in the AFC South. Even though the Titans went 9-7 last year, they've flown under the radar this offseason and have been largely dismissed, even in a wide-open division.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
LIVE: Falcons vs. Vikings updates
Live updates, analysis on an interesting Week 1 NFC game
-
Live: Chiefs vs. Jaguars updates
The Jaguars look to slow down the high-powered Chiefs offense in Week 1
-
NFL Week 1 scores, highlights, updates
All of the best highlights from Week 1 are right here
-
Live: Rams vs. Panthers updates
Follow along with this big NFC showdown as the Rams head to Carolina for their opener following...
-
Jags LB ejected for throwing punch
Myles Jack really, really didn't want to leave the field after getting ejected
-
Cowboys vs. Giants odds, top picks, bets
Emort Hunt is an NFC East specialist on a 22-11 run on Cowboys and Giants picks.