Titans vs. Buccaneers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Titans vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 3-4-0; Tampa Bay 2-4-0
What to Know
Tampa Bay is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.83 points per game before their next game. They will take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium after a week off. With a combined 862 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
The Buccaneers came up short against Carolina two weeks ago, falling 37-26. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Peyton Barber, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries.
Meanwhile, Tennessee fell to the Chargers 20-19 when the two teams last met in October of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Tennessee had just enough and edged out the Chargers 23-20. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 3-4 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. As for the Buccaneers, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 68 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 13, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Tampa Bay 14
