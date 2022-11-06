The Tennessee Titans will try to match the franchise's longest winning streak in the last 14 years when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. After opening the season with losses to the Giants and Bills, the Titans (5-2) have won five in a row. Since the 2008 season, Tennessee has won six straight games only once, from Week 5 to Week 10 last year. Meanwhile, the Chiefs (5-2) lead the AFC West and are coming off a 44-23 win over the 49ers.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -12.5

Titans vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -650, Tennessee +460

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns (20)

TEN: RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.9)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has an improved pass rush this season. Last year, the Chiefs finished the regular season with just 31 sacks; only three teams had fewer. But this year, led by Chris Jones (five sacks), Kansas City has 19 sacks, which ranks 13th in the league.

In addition, the Chiefs face a Tennessee team whose starting quarterback may be out or limited. Ryan Tannehill missed last week's game against the Texans with a sprained ankle and sat out Thursday's practice with the same ailment. Backup quarterback Malik Willis, a rookie, completed just 6-of-10 passes for 55 yards and an interception in his start last week. See which team to back here.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound power back leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.9) and ranks third in rushing touchdowns (seven). He is coming off his sixth career game with 200-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns; no one else in NFL history has more than three such games.

In addition, the Titans have dominated the series against the Chiefs recently. Tennessee has beaten the Chiefs in five of the last six matchups, including a 27-3 victory in Nashville last season. See which team to back here.

