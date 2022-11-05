Division leaders in the AFC will collide on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs (5-2) have a one-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West and are coming off a 44-23 victory at San Francisco. The Titans (5-2) have a two-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South standings and have won five in a row. Both Kansas City and Tennessee are chasing the Bills (6-1) for the best record in the AFC. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) are among the players listed as questionable.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -12.5

Titans vs. Chiefs over/under: 46 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -650, Tennessee +460

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns (20)

TEN: RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.9)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having another standout season. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (20) and ranks second in passing yards per game (308.4). Behind Mahomes, Kansas City is second in the league in total offense (403.3 yards per game).

In addition, the Chiefs face a Tennessee team that hasn't played a quality team recently. The Titans' five-game winning streak has come across teams that are a combined 10-18-2. According to Football Outsiders, Tennessee has played the easiest schedule in the NFL through eight weeks.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound power back leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.9) and ranks third in rushing touchdowns (seven). He is coming off his sixth career game with 200-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns; no one else in NFL history has more than three such games.

In addition, the Titans have dominated the series against the Chiefs recently. Tennessee has beaten the Chiefs in five of the last six matchups, including a 27-3 victory in Nashville last season.

How to make Titans vs. Chiefs picks

