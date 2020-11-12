Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Tennessee

Current Records: Indianapolis 5-3; Tennessee 6-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 19-17 on the road and the Titans taking the second 31-17.

Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from FS Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith, and WR A.J. Brown. QB Ryan Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 142.20.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis entered their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indianapolis took a 24-10 hit to the loss column. QB Philip Rivers wasn't much of a difference maker for the Colts and threw one interception with only 5.28 yards per passing attempt.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Tennessee's victory brought them up to 6-2 while Indianapolis' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee enters the matchup with only three thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the league. But the Colts enter the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Indianapolis have won seven out of their last ten games against Tennessee.