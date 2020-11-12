Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Tennessee
Current Records: Indianapolis 5-3; Tennessee 6-2
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 19-17 on the road and the Titans taking the second 31-17.
Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tennessee, but they got scores from FS Desmond King, TE Jonnu Smith, and WR A.J. Brown. QB Ryan Tannehill ended up with a passer rating of 142.20.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis entered their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Indianapolis took a 24-10 hit to the loss column. QB Philip Rivers wasn't much of a difference maker for the Colts and threw one interception with only 5.28 yards per passing attempt.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Tennessee's victory brought them up to 6-2 while Indianapolis' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee enters the matchup with only three thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the league. But the Colts enter the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
Series History
Indianapolis have won seven out of their last ten games against Tennessee.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Tennessee 31 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17
- Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10
- Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26
- Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24
- Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33