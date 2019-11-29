Titans vs. Colts odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven projection model

Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams enter Sunday's contest with a 6-5 record. Indianapolis is 4-2 at home and is averaging 144.2 rushing yards per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. Tennessee, meanwhile, is 2-3 on the road but has covered the spread in four of its last five games. Indianapolis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Indianapolis was not quite Houston's equal in the second half when the two teams met last week. The Colts fell just short of Houston by a final score of 20-17. The losing side was boosted by running back Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Tennessee made easy work of Jacksonville and carried off a 42-20 win. Running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were among the main playmakers for the Titans as the former rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and the latter accumulated 259 passing yards and punched in two rushing scores. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tannehill's 65-yard TD bomb to WR A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

So who wins Colts vs. Titans? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Titans vs. Colts spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.