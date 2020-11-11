The Tennessee Titans stormed out of the gate this season, winning their first five games to gain control of the AFC South. They dropped their next two contests to fall into a tie with the Indianapolis Colts for first place, but bounced back last week and regained the top spot. The Titans will attempt to extend their division lead when they host the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (6-2) owned a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter last Sunday, but gave up two late touchdowns and held on for a 24-17 victory against Chicago. Indianapolis (5-3) was ahead of Baltimore by three points at halftime, but never got going in the second half and suffered a 24-10 loss. Tennessee is a two-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 48.5.

Titans vs. Colts spread: Tennessee -2

Titans vs. Colts over-under: 48.5 points

Titans vs. Colts money line: Tennessee -130, Indianapolis +110

TEN: Titans are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as favorites

IND: Over has hit in three of last four Colts games

Why the Titans can cover



Tennessee was outgained 375-228 overall and 319-136 through the air last Sunday, but the Bears amassed 118 passing yards after falling behind 24-3 with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tannehill completed only 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 158 yards, but two of those completions were for touchdowns. The 32-year-old from Texas A&M has recorded at least two TD passes in 16 games since the start of the 2019 season, ranking second in the NFL behind only Seattle's Russell Wilson (18).

Tannehill is tied for fifth in the league with 19 scoring tosses, registering at least two in five straight games and seven of his eight overall this season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Jonnu Smith are tied for first on the Titans with six touchdown receptions, each recording one against Chicago. The 23-year-old Brown, who led the team with 1,051 yards as a rookie last year, is topping the club again in 2020 with 457 on 31 receptions despite missing two games.

Why the Colts can cover

Philip Rivers failed to throw a touchdown pass against the Ravens' 10th-ranked pass defense but had three in each of his previous two games. The 38-year-old has recorded two TD tosses and a quarterback rating of at least 105 without throwing an interception in three consecutive meetings with the Titans. Rivers has thrown 17 scoring passes and only four picks in nine career contests against Tennessee.

The Colts have eight rushing touchdowns this season, with rookie Jonathan Taylor registering half of them. The 21-year-old is Indianapolis' leading rusher with 416 yards on 106 carries and is 22 receiving yards away from becoming the team's sixth player with at least 200. Fellow rookie Michael Pittman Jr. topped the Colts with 56 yards on four receptions last Sunday after amassing 79 on 10 catches over his first four career games.

