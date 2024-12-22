AFC South teams on the outside of the playoff picture face off in NFL Week 16, but only one still has a shot at the postseason when the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) host the Tennessee Titans (3-11) on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts are on the bubble after dropping two of their last three games but still have a slim chance of making the wild card round for the first time since 2020. They host a Titans team eliminated from playoff contention and have dropped three straight games heading into Week 16. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is 1 p.m. ET. The Colts are 4-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

How to watch Titans vs. Colts

Colts vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Colts vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 16 NFL picks for Titans vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Colts vs. Titans, the model is backing Indianapolis to cover the spread. The Colts are 8-6-0 against the spread on the season, plus they are 2-0-0 ATS as home favorites in 2024. Meanwhile, the Titans are a league-worst 2-12-0 ATS and haven't covered since their upset win against the Houston Texans in Week 12.

Despite their dismal record, the Titans still have the third-best passing defense in the NFL and will aim to spoil Indy's playoff push by pressuring Anthony Richardson. Look for the Colts to lean on Jonathan Taylor to make up for a costly fumble in Week 15 and try to keep Indy's very slim playoff hopes alive.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

