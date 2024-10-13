AFC South foes face off in NFL Week 6 as the Tennessee Titans (1-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on CBS and Paramount+. The Titans got off to a rocky start this season but got a 31-12 upset win against the Miami Dolphins ahead of their bye week. They host a Colts side that has played well with Joe Flacco under center but are expected to have Anthony Richardson back on the field in Week 6. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Titans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.

How to watch Colts vs. Titans

Titans vs. Colts date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Titans vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Colts vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Titans vs. Colts, the model is backing Tennessee to cover the spread at home. The Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor due to an ankle injury on Sunday. Taylor has already racked up 349 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, so his absence will certainly be felt.

The Titans feature the NFL's top-ranked defense this season, giving up just 243.8 yards per game. They've been especially stout against the pass, ranking first in the league in passing yards allowed per game (124.0). Plus, the Titans are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven meetings against the Colts, a trend the model expects to continue on Sunday. The model is backing Tennessee to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

