The Washington Commanders will host the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Commanders opened the 2022 NFL season with a victory over the Jaguars, but they've lost their last three games. Meanwhile, the Titans started the season 0-2 before reeling off back-to-back wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Titans vs. Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Commanders vs. Titans odds, while the over/under for total points is 43. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Titans vs. Commanders

Titans vs. Commanders date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Titans vs. Commanders time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Commanders TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Commanders streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's showdown, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Commanders, the model is picking Tennessee to cover the spread on the road. Washington opened the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jaguars, but the Commanders have lost their last three games. Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled after throwing seven touchdowns in his first two games. In fact, Wentz has thrown for fewer than 215 yards in his last two outings. In Sunday's loss against the Cowboys, Wentz finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Titans, meanwhile, enter Sunday's matchup with confidence after winning back-to-back games. In addition, the road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two franchises. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Titans will cover the spread well over 50% of the time. You may be able to stream the game here.

