Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (7-5) host Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (3-8) in an intriguing interconference matchup in NFL Week 13 on CBS and Paramount+. The Commanders have cooled off since their hot start and have dropped three straight, most recently falling 34-26 the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Levis is coming off one of the best performances of his young career as the Titans upset the Houston Texans 32-27.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, is 1 p.m. ET. The Commanders are 6-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Titans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch Titans vs. Commanders

Commanders vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Commanders vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Commanders vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Commanders vs. Titans, the model is backing Washington to cover the spread. The pressure will be turned up on Daniels since he will be going up against the best pass defense in the league. Daniels rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown against Dallas, so there is potential for the rookie to extend plays on the ground and get his team into the endzone.

Levis is coming off of a strong performance, but Tennessee's offense is still inconsistent and is about to go up against a top-5 passing defense. The Titans will try to spoil the party, but the Commanders have the tools to bounce back into the win column and cover the spread at home. You can stream the game here.

