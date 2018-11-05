Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions by proven computer model on 68-43 run

America's Team will be in action on "Monday Night Football" as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the Cowboys are five-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Titans odds after the line moved as high as 6.5. Meanwhile, the total has been bet down from 42 to 40.5 as Vegas is expecting a defensive struggle. Both teams are 3-4 and coming off their bye week. The Titans lost in London to the Chargers last time out after a two-point conversion in the final seconds failed, while Dallas dropped a 20-17 decision to division rival Washington. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Titans picks and predictions, make sure to check out what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times to produce against-the-spread, over-under and money-line picks.

The model was a blistering 13-1 straight up last week. Additionally, it was a strong 6-0 on all top-rated picks in Week 8, including nailing the Redskins (-1) over the Giants and the Seahawks (+3) vs. the Lions.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Titans 10,000 times.

The model knows the Cowboys' defense has hit its stride the past two games, allowing less than 255 yards and 14 points per contest. The Cowboys' linebackers have been a big reason why.

Jaylon Smith made 10 tackles and forced a fumble as Dallas held the Jaguars to 204 yards of offense in a 40-7 win in Week 6. Then Sean Lee returned from injury last game and had a team-high five solo tackles. A healthy core of Smith, Lee and rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch should cause problems for the Titans' rushing attack. They've had a week to rest up and get healthy ahead of Monday's home game.

However, don't assume that means the Titans can't cover on "Monday Night Football."

Dean Pees also has the Titans' defense in incredible shape, as the unit ranks No. 3 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 11 in total defense. Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson have been difference-makers in the secondary and helped the Titans' pass defense rank No. 9 in the NFL.

With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for just 202 yards per game, moving the ball through the air figures to be a challenge. And while the newly signed Amari Cooper should help, Dallas won't have the luxury of moving him around the formation because he's going to face a strong cornerback no matter where he lines up.

