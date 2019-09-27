Titans vs. Falcons odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven projection model

Two teams in dire need of a victory square off Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is 1-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while Tennessee is 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Titans opened their season with a resounding 43-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but have since lost two straight. The Falcons, meanwhile, were unable to overcome a 20-3 halftime deficit last week against the Colts, eventually losing 27-24. Atlanta is favored by four-points in the latest Titans vs. Falcons odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before you make any Titans vs. Falcons picks and NFL predictions for Week 4, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are hard to beat on their home turf. Last season, Ryan completed over 72 percent of his passes for 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions when playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In his lone home game this season, Ryan threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles. Ryan's favorite target, wide receiver Julio Jones, also put on a show in the Falcons' 24-20 victory over Philadelphia, finishing with five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans, meanwhile, have to be hurting after a devastating 20-7 defeat at the hands of their division rival Jacksonville. The Titans fell behind early and were unable to generate enough offense to mount a comeback. Marcus Mariota threw for over 300 yards against the Jaguars, but failed to record a passing or rushing touchdown. However, wide receiver Adam Humphries was a lone bright spot for the Titans, finishing with six catches for 93 yards.

The Falcons are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games, but are 5-2 in their last seven games at home against the Titans. On the other sideline, the Titans are stumbling into the contest with a 1-4 against the spread record in their last five. However, Tennessee features a defense that ranks inside the top 10 in total defense (308.7), passing yards per game (189.7) and points per game (17.3).

