The Falcons will try to win for the third time in four games when they visit the Titans on Sunday on CBS. The Falcons (4-3) are coming off a 16-13 road win at Tampa Bay, moving into first place in the NFC South. The Titans (2-4) are riding a two-game losing skid, falling to Indianapolis and Baltimore in back-to-back one-score games.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point road favorite in the latest Titans vs. Falcons odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 35.

How to watch Titans vs. Falcons

Titans vs. Falcons date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Titans vs. Falcons time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Falcons TV channel: CBS

Week 8 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Falcons game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Falcons vs. Titans, the model is backing the Titans to stay within the spread. Tennessee is coming off a pair of one-score losses to Indianapolis and Baltimore, but it had its bye in Week 7, so it is rested heading into this matchup. Meanwhile, Atlanta is going on the road for the second week in a row, giving Tennessee a scheduling advantage.

The Titans are expected to start rookie quarterback Will Levis over Malik Willis with Ryan Tannehill out due to an ankle injury. Levis had extra time to prepare due to the bye week and has one of the league's best running backs behind him. Derrick Henry has rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Henry had 122 rushing yards in a blowout win over Cincinnati to open October and had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown against Baltimore two weeks ago. He is finishing with over 70 rushing yards in the model's latest simulations, which is one reason why Tennessee is covering the spread over 50% of the time.

