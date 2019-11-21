Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Titans vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 5-5; Jacksonville 4-6
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tennessee and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up at the half for the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, but the Titans stepped up in the second half. The Titans had just enough and edged out Kansas City 35-32. RB Derrick Henry had a stellar game for the Titans as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Henry's 68-yard touchdown rush up the middle in the third quarter. Henry's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville might not have won anyway, but with 81 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a hard 33-13 fall against the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR D.J. Chark, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and two TDs.
Tennessee's win lifted them to 5-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 4-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee enters the game with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. So the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 19, 2019 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Tennessee 7
- Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
- Sep 23, 2018 - Tennessee 9 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Tennessee 37 vs. Jacksonville 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
- Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13
