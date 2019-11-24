Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 5-5; Jacksonville 4-6

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tennessee and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up 13-13 at the half for the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, but the Titans stepped up in the second half. Tennessee skirted past Kansas City 35-32. RB Derrick Henry had a stellar game for Tennessee as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Henry's 68-yard touchdown rush up the middle in the third quarter. Henry's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville might not have won anyway, but with 81 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. The contest between Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts was not particularly close, with the Jaguars falling 33-13. Jacksonville's loss came about despite a quality game from WR D.J. Chark, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and two TDs.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only one on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jaguars.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.