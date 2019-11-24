Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Titans vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 5-5; Jacksonville 4-6
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Tennessee and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up 13-13 at the half for the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, but the Titans stepped up in the second half. Tennessee skirted past Kansas City 35-32. RB Derrick Henry had a stellar game for Tennessee as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Henry's 68-yard touchdown rush up the middle in the third quarter. Henry's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville might not have won anyway, but with 81 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. The contest between Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts was not particularly close, with the Jaguars falling 33-13. Jacksonville's loss came about despite a quality game from WR D.J. Chark, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and two TDs.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only one on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jaguars.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 19, 2019 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Tennessee 7
- Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
- Sep 23, 2018 - Tennessee 9 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Tennessee 37 vs. Jacksonville 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
- Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 12 NFL DFS: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 12 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Super Bowl LIV odds heading into Week 12
Dallas' chances at a Lombardi are on the rise
-
Week 12 best bets: 49ers trounce Packers
Other best bets include the Seahawks going into Philadelphia and topping the Eagles
-
Steelers at Bengals: Live updates
The Steelers are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bengals are still in search...
-
Panthers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along as we cover the latest showdown between these two NFC rivals
-
Redskins vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Lions football game