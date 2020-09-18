Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Tennessee

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-0; Tennessee 1-0

Last Season Records: Tennessee 9-7; Jacksonville 6-10

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 against the Tennessee Titans since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville and Tennessee will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. The Jaguars aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Jacksonville took care of business in their home opener. They beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 this past Sunday. Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 173 yards on 20 attempts. Minshew ended up with a passer rating of 142.30.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had to kick off their season on the road this past Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Having forecasted a close win for Tennessee, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill did work as he passed for two TDs and 249 yards on 43 attempts.

The Jaguars and the Titans split their matches last season, with Jacksonville claiming a 20-7 victory and Tennessee retaliating with a 42-20 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 9-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tennessee have won seven out of their last ten games against Jacksonville.