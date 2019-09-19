Titans vs. Jaguars: Live updates, game stats, highlights from Thursday Night Football
Follow along as we provide live updates and analysis of the Titans-Jaguars matchup on 'Thursday Night Football'
When Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement in August, he didn't just impact the long-term trajectory of the Colts. He also changed the outlook of the entire AFC South. No longer was the division the Colts' to lose. Suddenly, the race to the top was wide open.
Through the first two weeks, the race remains almost as open as it was at the onset of the season. Three teams are tied atop the table at 1-1. One team lags only a game behind at 0-2. Which brings us to Thursday night, when two of those teams will meet in the first game of Week 3.
On Thursday night, it's Titans vs. Jaguars in an early, but key AFC South clash. At 1-1, the Titans can take a slim lead over the Colts and Texans with a win. At 0-2, the Jaguars desperately need to beat the Titans to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. It feels like the Jaguars are a loss away from completing teetering off the cliff after quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone in Week 1 and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade earlier this week after getting into an argument with coach Doug Marrone during the Jaguars' Week 2 loss.
How to watch, stream
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
We'll be bringing you live updates and analysis as the action unfolds with a live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later.
