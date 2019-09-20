Titans vs. Jaguars: Live updates, highlights, game stats from Thursday Night Football

Gardner Minshew could not have gotten off to a better start on Thursday night. Against the Tennessee Titans, in a must-win game for the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, the fill-in quarterback and emerging NFL cult hero threw two touchdowns in the opening 10 minutes to give his side an early 14-0 lead that they carried into halftime.

Take a look:

The Jaguars really can't afford to fall to the Titans. Since 1978, only 3.2% of teams that started 0-3 have rebounded to make the playoffs, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. As for the Titans, a win would push them above the Texans and Colts in the division. But their offense has mostly looked insipid against a strong Jaguars defense.

So far, it's been a game filled with mistakes and penalties. The two teams combined for 10 penalties and 95 penalty yards in the first half alone.

When Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement in August, he didn't just impact the long-term trajectory of the Colts. He also changed the outlook of the entire AFC South. No longer was the division the Colts' to lose. Suddenly, the race to the top was wide open.

Through the first two weeks, the race remains almost as open as it was at the onset of the season. Three teams are tied atop the table at 1-1. One team lags only a game behind at 0-2. Which brings us to Thursday night, when two of those teams will meet in the first game of Week 3.

On Thursday night, it's Titans vs. Jaguars in an early, but key AFC South clash. At 1-1, the Titans can take a slim lead over the Colts and Texans with a win. At 0-2, the Jaguars desperately need to beat the Titans to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. It feels like the Jaguars are a loss away from completing teetering off the cliff after quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone in Week 1 and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade earlier this week after getting into an argument with coach Doug Marrone during the Jaguars' Week 2 loss.