Titans vs. Jaguars: Live updates, stats, highlights from Thursday Night Football

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday night's game has the feel of a playoff game. After starting 0-2, they need to beat the Titans to stay alive in the AFC South. Falling to 0-3 would likely end their season. Since 1978, only 3.2% of teams that started 0-3 have rebounded to make the playoffs, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

To keep their season alive, they'll be forced to overcome the drama surrounding Jalen Ramsey (who has requested a trade, but is playing on Thursday night) and a Titans team that feels like it should be 2-0 after losing a very winnable game to the Colts in Week 2, which dropped their record to 1-1.

How to watch, stream

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game preview

When Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement in August, he didn't just impact the long-term trajectory of the Colts. He also changed the outlook of the entire AFC South. No longer was the division the Colts' to lose. Suddenly, the race to the top was wide open.

Through the first two weeks, the race remains almost as open as it was at the onset of the season. Three teams are tied atop the table at 1-1. One team lags only a game behind at 0-2. Which brings us to Thursday night, when two of those teams will meet in the first game of Week 3.

On Thursday night, it's Titans vs. Jaguars in an early, but key AFC South clash. At 1-1, the Titans can take a slim lead over the Colts and Texans with a win. At 0-2, the Jaguars desperately need to beat the Titans to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. It feels like the Jaguars are a loss away from completing teetering off the cliff after quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone in Week 1 and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade earlier this week after getting into an argument with coach Doug Marrone during the Jaguars' Week 2 loss.