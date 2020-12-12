The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 1-11 overall and 1-5 at home, while the Titans are 8-4 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Titans won the first meeting of the season on September 20, 33-30.

Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Titans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Titans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Titans vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Titans spread: Jaguars +7.5

Jaguars vs. Titans over-under: 52.5 points

Jaguars vs. Titans money line: Jacksonville +295, Tennessee -355

Latest Odds: Jaguars +7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Jacksonville lost an overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, 27-24. The Jaguars have not won since their season opener. Minnesota won on a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime. Mike Glennon was intercepted twice and lost one of two Jacksonville fumbles. The Jaguars rank last in the NFL in total defense (416.0 yards per game) and are 30th against the run (136.9 yards per game).

James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and is second in total touchdowns (nine). He needs 32 yards to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season. He had 102 rushing yards and a TD in the first meeting with the Titans this year. The Jaguars have lost six of the past seven meetings with the Titans. Doug Marrone has lost six of eight matchups with Tennessee.

What you need to know about the Titans

Meanwhile, the Titans fell 41-35 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Tennessee was down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter after falling into an early 17-0 hole. The Titans had won two consecutive games coming into the matchup with the Browns. Tennessee allowed Baker Mayfield to throw four TD passes. The Titans entered the with a league-low five turnovers. Cleveland forced three. Tennessee came in leading the AFC South and left tied after the Colts beat the Texans.

Corey Davis had career highs of 11 catches for 182 yards. He had a TD catch in the Week 2 meeting with the Jaguars. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 45 passes for a season-high 389 yards and three TDs vs. one INT for a104.8 rating last week. He passed for 239 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs for season-high 145.7 rating in the Week 2 meeting. Derrick Henry has 100-plus rushing yards in eight straight road games, tied for the second longest streak in NFL history. Mike Vrabel has won four of five meetings with the Jaguars.

How to make Titans vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Titans vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Jaguars spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 14 of the NFL season on an incredible 116-76 roll.