Titans vs. Jaguars odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks and best predictions from model on 14-3 run

An AFC South rivalry will be renewed on Thursday Night Football as the Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Titans are staying afloat in the AFC Wild Card race at 6-6, while the Jaguars have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. After a 2-0 start that included a dominant win over the Patriots, they're now 4-8. The Titans won the first meeting this season in a battle of field goals, 9-6, back in September. The spread has been climbing ahead of kickoff, moving from Tennessee -4 to -5.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds. The Over-Under, or total number of projected points oddsmakers believe will be scored, has dropped to 37 after opening at 38.

The model has factored in that the Titans' top-five pass defense will have the luxury of sitting on quick-hitting routes, a major advantage over Jacksonville. In Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler's first start against the Colts last week, 12 of his 24 pass attempts didn't go more than two yards down the field in the air and only three of his attempts for the day went further than eight.

With the tape from last week as a guide, that should free up the Titans' Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan and Adoree' Jackson to jump a few routes and make life more difficult for Kessler than the Colts could manage last week.

And while the Titans aren't prolific turnover creators, the numbers show that when they can at least tie the turnover battle, it bodes well for them. They're 6-1 this season when they win or match the turnover battle and 0-5 when they lose it.

But just because the Titans boast a solid defense doesn't mean they'll cover the Thursday Night Football spread.

The model also knows that one big advantage for the Jaguars will be the pressure they routinely get on the quarterback courtesy of defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. Both have seven sacks this season, but their ability to impact the game goes beyond disrupting the passing game.

Campbell has registered 15 quarterback hits this season and Ngakoue has an incredible 25. The Titans have given up 42 sacks this season, so if Campbell and Ngakoue can live in the Titans' backfield, it could be a long night for Mariota.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to return to action after serving a one-game suspension for throwing haymakers against the Bills. In Fournette's five games played this season, he's found the end zone five times and has scored multiple touchdowns twice. He has yet to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a game, but has added over 40 yards receiving twice. Fournette will also be well rested since he last played on Nov. 25. He'll face defensive linemen going on just four days' rest.

