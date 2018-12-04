Titans vs. Jaguars odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 14-3 roll

A divisional rivalry is on tap for Thursday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars from Nissan Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET. The 6-6 Titans kept their wild-card hopes alive with a dramatic come-from-behind victory last Sunday against the Jets, while the Jaguars' defense blanked the Colts to snap a seven-game losing skid. Tennessee is a 4.5-point home favorite, while the Over-Under is at 37.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds. Before you make any Titans vs. Jaguars picks and predictions for Thursday Night Football, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Tennessee's strength has been its defense. Allowing just over 20 points per game and posting 29 sacks, the Titans have managed to stay close in nearly every game thanks to a formidable front seven that can attack. In the teams' first meeting back in September, a 9-6 Tennessee victory, the Titans held Jacksonville to two field goals, 12 first downs and 232 total yards of offense. Tennessee also stymied Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, holding him to 155 passing yards while sacking him three times.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is healthy and playing his best football of the season. On Sunday, Mariota threw for 282 yards and rushed for another 43 -- in critical junctures of the game -- to will the Titans to victory. Tennessee will also rely on the one-two backfield punch of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis to grind out first downs in what is expected to be a low-scoring affair.

But just because the Titans are coming off a season-saving win doesn't mean they will cover the Thursday Night Football spread.

Cody Kessler, playing for a benched Bortles, notched his first NFL victory on Sunday against the Colts. He completed 75 percent of his pass attempts while scrambling for 27 yards in the shutout. Running back T.J. Yeldon, taking the place of the suspended Leonard Fournette, carried the ball eight times for 16 yards, but made his mark in the receiving game by bailing out a heavily-pressured Kessler with seven grabs for 49 yards.

Fournette is expected to return to action on Thursday Night Football and will be well-rested. Despite only suiting up for five games this season, he is tied with Yeldon for the team lead in touchdowns with five.

