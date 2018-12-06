Titans vs. Jaguars odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 14-3 run

The Tennessee Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in a game with major implications on the AFC playoff picture. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Titans clawed their way back to 6-6 with a fourth-quarter rally over the Jets last Sunday to remain within one game of a wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were able to secure their first victory since September by shutting out the Colts and snapping Andrew Luck's streak of eight straight games with at least three passing touchdowns. Tennessee is a five-point home favorite, up from an open of 3.5. The Over-Under is at 37.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, the lowest total of the Week 14 NFL schedule. Before you make any Titans vs. Jaguars picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Titans have made a practice out of coming from behind to pull out late victories all season. Against the Jets, Tennessee trailed by 16 before ending the game on a 13-0 run for a 26-22 victory. In Week 2, the Titans edged the division-leading Texans with a late field goal, and two weeks later, went for the win instead of a tie against the Eagles with an overtime touchdown. Tennessee nearly beat the Chargers in London, but its two-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining failed.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is healthy and playing his best football of the season. On Sunday, Mariota threw for 282 yards and rushed for another 43 -- in critical junctures of the game -- to will the Titans to victory. Tennessee will also rely on the one-two backfield punch of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis to grind out first downs in what is expected to be a low-scoring affair.

But just because the Titans are coming off a season-saving win doesn't mean they'll cover the Thursday Night Football spread.

The model also knows that one big advantage for the Jaguars will be the pressure they routinely get on the quarterback courtesy of defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. Both have seven sacks this season, but their ability to impact the game goes beyond disrupting the passing game.

Campbell has registered 15 quarterback hits this season and Ngakoue has an incredible 25. The Titans have given up 42 sacks this season, so if Campbell and Ngakoue can live in the Titans' backfield, it could be a long night for Mariota.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is expected to return to action after serving a one-game suspension for throwing haymakers against the Bills. In Fournette's five games played this season, he's found the end zone five times and has scored multiple touchdowns twice. He has yet to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a game, but has added over 40 yards receiving twice. Fournette will also be well rested since he last played on Nov. 25. He'll face defensive linemen going on just four days' rest.

