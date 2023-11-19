An AFC South rivalry will renew on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 10, making Sunday's matchup even more meaningful. The Titans suffered a 20-6 setback on the road against the Buccaneers, while the Jaguars managed just three points in a 34-3 loss against the 49ers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Titans vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Titans vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Week 11 NFL picks for Titans vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Titans vs. Jaguars, the model is backing the Titans to cover the spread. Tennessee has dominated this AFC South rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 12 meetings against Jacksonville. The Titans are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in this series.

The Titans feature a disciplined defense that's giving up just 20.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. Jeffery Simmons is a disruptor on the defensive line and has recorded 4.5 sacks this season. SportsLine's model is expecting Tennessee to hold Jacksonville to just 90 yards rushing on Sunday, a big reason why the Titans cover the spread in more than 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

