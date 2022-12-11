Every week is a one-game season for the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) when it comes to their diminishing chances of making the playoffs. If they want to keep that dream alive, it starts by picking up a win against the Tennessee Titans (7-5) on Paramount+. An already tough matchup for the Jaguars is even more difficult this week, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was only able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. He is listed as questionable and has indicated that he'll try and give it a go on Sunday, but the Jaguars have lost five-straight meetings with the Titans. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is favored by three points in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 41. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Jaguars vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Jaguars vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Titans vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Titans, the model is predicting Tennessee will cover the spread. The Titans blitz at the lowest rate in the NFL (14.9%), but have generated the eighth-most hurries (40), and the 11th-most sacks (33). The Jaguars' offensive line has only allowed 23 sacks this season, which is tied with Las Vegas and San Francisco for fourth-fewest, but the unit will have to be perfect in pass-protection against the Titans with Lawrence's foot injury potentially limiting his mobility.

One of the glaring weaknesses for Jacksonville in last weekend's loss to Detroit was the absence of safety Andre Cisco. He is questionable once again on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Additionally, Jacksonville has struggled at the linebacker position, and rookie Chad Muma (ankle) will be out and likely replaced with underperforming first-round pick Devin Lloyd, which doesn't bode well when going up against Derrick Henry. In 11 career games against the Jaguars, Henry has averaged 103.9 yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game, and the model predicts he will have another productive outing, as the Titans cover in just over 50% of all simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

