The NFL showcases a Week 18 doubleheader on Saturday, with the nightcap having a major impact on the AFC playoff picture. The Tennessee Titans will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the winner claiming the AFC South title. Jacksonville would also win the division with a tie since the Jaguars are 8-8 this season. Tennessee is 7-9 overall and 4-4 on the road, though the Titans have lost six consecutive games. Joshua Dobbs will get his second straight start for Tennessee at quarterback.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jacksonville as a 6.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has broken down Titans vs. Jaguars from every angle and locked in its NFL Week 18 picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Jaguars vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -6.5

Titans vs. Jaguars over/under: 40 points

Titans vs. Jaguars money line: Jaguars -278, Titans +222

TENN: Titans are 5-2-1 against the spread in road games

JAX: Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans are excellent on the ground offensively, with Derrick Henry at the center of the attack. Henry ranks in the top three in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards from scrimmage, and rushing touchdowns and has averaged more than 105 rushing yards per game in 12 career appearances against Jacksonville. Tennessee has 16 rushing touchdowns as a team, and the Titans are elite in red zone efficiency at 65.9%.

The Titans should also benefit from the Jaguars ranking in the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed, total yards allowed, third down conversion rate allowed and red zone efficiency allowed on defense. On the other side of the ball, the Titans are stifling opposing running games with only 80.5 rushing yards allowed per game and 3.4 yards allowed per carry. Tennessee also has 14 interceptions and a strong third down defensive efficiency mark of 33.6%.

Why the Jaguars can cover

In the Week 14 meeting between these teams, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for more than 360 yards and created four touchdowns. Lawrence ranks in the top 10 in passing yards (3,901), completions (367), passing touchdowns (24), passer rating (95.4), interception rate (1.4%) and sack rate (4.5%). He has 14 passing touchdowns against only two interceptions in the last eight games.

The Titans rank last in the league in passing yards allowed and second-to-last in passing touchdowns allowed. Jacksonville is in the top 12 in total offense, scoring offense, first downs, passing yards, interception avoidance, rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns this season.

How to make Jaguars vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Saturday's Titans vs. Jaguars matchup 10,000 times. The model is leaning Under the total, predicting 37 combined points.

So who wins Titans vs. Jaguars on Saturday? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Titans spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model on a 160-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.