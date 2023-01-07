TIAA Bank Field will be the center of attention in the NFL on Saturday night in Week 18. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale on both sides, with the winner claiming the AFC South title. Jacksonville is 8-8 this season after a four-game winning streak, and the Jaguars will also win the division title with a tie against Tennessee. The Titans are 7-9 overall and 4-4 on the road, with Tennessee seeking a third straight division title.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jacksonville as a 6.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds.

The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Jaguars vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -6.5

Titans vs. Jaguars over/under: 40 points

Titans vs. Jaguars money line: Jaguars -278, Titans +222

TENN: Titans are 5-2-1 against the spread in road games

JAX: Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee enters with a three-day rest advantage, which could come in handy when game-planning without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Titans do have offensive strengths to lean on, including an elite red zone efficiency mark of 65.9%. Tennessee is also above-average in ball security with only 15 turnovers this season, and the running game is strong. The Titans are keyed by Derrick Henry, who ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 1,429 rushing yards despite missing last week's game.

Henry is No. 2 with 95.3 rushing yards per game, 1,808 yards from scrimmage, and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also dominates the Jaguars consistently, averaging 105.3 rushing yards per game in 12 career appearances against Jacksonville. He has the second-most rushing yards of any NFL player ever against the Jaguars.

Why the Jaguars can cover

In the Week 14 meeting between these teams, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for more than 360 yards and created four touchdowns. Lawrence ranks in the top 10 in passing yards (3,901), completions (367), passing touchdowns (24), passer rating (95.4), interception rate (1.4%) and sack rate (4.5%). He has 14 passing touchdowns against only two interceptions in the last eight games.

The Titans rank last in the league in passing yards allowed and second-to-last in passing touchdowns allowed. Jacksonville is in the top 12 in total offense, scoring offense, first downs, passing yards, interception avoidance, rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns this season.

