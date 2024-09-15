Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will visit Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 NFL showdown on CBS and Paramount+. Rodgers looked solid in his first game since Week 1 of last season, but the Jets were shut down by the San Francisco 49ers in a 32-19 loss on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Titans bumbled a first-half lead to lose 24-17 to the Chicago Bears. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is at 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are four-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Jets odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

How to watch Jets vs. Titans

Titans vs. Jets date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Titans vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Jets vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Titans vs. Jets, the model is backing Tennessee to cover the spread. At first glance, this looks like an easy bounce-back opportunity for the Jets after facing a dominant 49ers team. Rodgers outperformed Levis in Week 1, and New York's third-ranked pass defense should put plenty of pressure on a Titans starter who threw two interceptions against Chicago.

All of that being said, the Titans defense was beefed up over the offseason and will threaten the Jets' leaky offensive line. As for New York's defense, Titans running back Tony Pollard totaled 25 carries and seven catches when he faced the Jets as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets may be able to pull of a win in Week 2, but the Titans could make it too close for them to cover. You may be able to stream the game here.

