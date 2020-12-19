The Tennessee Titans host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET as part of the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Titans are 9-4 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture as they're competing to win the AFC South or claim a wild-card berth. The Lions are 5-8 and still mathematically alive for postseason consideration.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Tennessee as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Lions odds, up a point from the opener. The over-under for total points expected is 53.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Lions spread: Tennessee -9.5

Titans vs. Lions over-under: 53 points

Titans vs. Lions money line: Tennessee -550; Detroit +400

What you need to know about the Titans

After a tough loss to Cleveland in Week 13, the Titans got back in the win column with a blowout victory over the Jaguars, 31-10, last Sunday. That was Tennessee's third win in its last four games. The Titans covered in all three of those wins, including easily covering (-7.5) last week against the Jags.

Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 1,532 yards. He's trying to become the league's rushing champion for the second consecutive year and he is in the MVP conversation as well. Tennessee's defense has been its weakness this season as the Titans rank 26th in the league in yards given up per game (387.5 ypg).

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit is dealing with a lengthy injury list and quarterback Matthew Stafford is the top concern. He's dealing with rib and thumb issues, but he's reportedly set to get the start despite his questionable tag. Receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out.

The Lions have dropped three of their last four but have covered in two straight. In Week 14 they kept it within the nine-point spread against the Packers in a 31-24 loss.

How to make Titans vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Titans vs. Lions? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Titans spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 15 of the NFL season on an incredible 118-76 roll.