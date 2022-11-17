The Green Bay Packers will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since Week 4 when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (4-6) defeated the Dallas Cowboys in overtime last Sunday, their first victory since defeating the New England Patriots on Oct. 2. Green Bay, which has won the NFC North title in eight of the past 11 seasons, trails the first-place Minnesota Vikings by 4 ½ games. The Titans (6-3), who rallied to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-10 in Week 10, are looking to win their seventh game in eight tries.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. Before making any Packers vs. Titans picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Titans vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 41 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans +140, Packers -165

TEN: Titans are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games overall

GB: Packers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight Thursday games

Why the Packers can cover

Coming off his best game as a pro is speedy wide receiver Christian Watson. He has been plagued by drops and injuries throughout the season, but caught four passes for 107 yards (26.8 average) and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, which included a long of 58 yards. The output more than doubled his season statistics. He now has 14 catches for 195 yards (13.9 average) and three touchdowns for the year.

Also helping lead the receiver corps is wide receiver Allen Lazard. He has battled injuries as well this season, but has played in eight games and has 33 catches for 472 yards (14.3 average) and five touchdowns. He has had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 47-yarder. Lazard has also converted 26 first downs. In the win over Dallas, he caught three passes for 45 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed two games due to an ankle injury, is expected to start his second game back. He started last Sunday in the 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos. After shaking off some early rust, he led the Titans to a comeback victory by completing 19 of 36 passes (52.8%) for 255 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 114 of 182 passes (62.6%) for 1,352 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off three times and has a rating of 93.

His favorite target has been wide receiver Robert Woods, who has 24 receptions on 43 targets for 266 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. Woods has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 41-yarder. He also has 17 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

